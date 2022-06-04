iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,365,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $116.50 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

