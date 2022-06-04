Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.28 Million Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

