Financial Contrast: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Altice USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Warner Bros. Discovery and Altice USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 2 5 0 2.50 Altice USA 0 15 9 0 2.38

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Altice USA has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 80.25%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Altice USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.48 $1.01 billion $2.02 8.66 Altice USA $10.09 billion 0.48 $990.31 million $2.00 5.36

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Altice USA. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Altice USA 9.10% -95.86% 2.86%

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Altice USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. It also provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. In addition, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Further, it provides business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, web space storage, and network security monitoring; and international calling and toll free numbers. Additionally, the company offers audience-based and IP-authenticated cross-screen advertising solutions; and television and digital advertising services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Next Alt. S.a.r.l.

