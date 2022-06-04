Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,203 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.