Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IWM opened at $187.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

