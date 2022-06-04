Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Critical Review

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anghami and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.77%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Anghami.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anghami and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.26 -$17.79 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 124.23 -$18.97 million ($0.59) -14.37

Anghami has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34%

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

