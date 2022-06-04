Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tronox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $19.04 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

