Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.58. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

