Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,505 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $743.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

