Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 71.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 242,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $12,733,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 204.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

