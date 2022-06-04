Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 861,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,438,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $3,533,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,736 and sold 34,507 shares valued at $1,395,117. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEES stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

