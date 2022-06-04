Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333 in the last 90 days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

