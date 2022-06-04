BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,192,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

