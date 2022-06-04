Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 165,045 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Futu by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 257,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Futu by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $15,225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $36.86 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

