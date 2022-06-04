RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Vice Chairman Acquires $501,524.27 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,396.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.83 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
