Insider Buying: Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Director Buys $495,120.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

