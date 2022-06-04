Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fastly by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.50. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

