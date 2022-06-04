Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 103,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lorenzo Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

