United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $693,810.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.27, for a total transaction of $693,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $236.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

