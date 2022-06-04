Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $33.30

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $31.94. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 13,279 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

