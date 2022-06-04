Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $532,287.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 60.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,478,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

