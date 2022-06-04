Insider Selling: Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Insider Sells $690,280.50 in Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,035,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

