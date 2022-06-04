Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells $706,456.61 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.30 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

