Chris Kenny Sells 9,700 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

