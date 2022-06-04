7,717 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 292,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.65 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.