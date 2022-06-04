Private Advisor Group LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

