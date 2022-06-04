Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,547 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,207,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after buying an additional 744,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

