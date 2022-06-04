Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported 10th startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. The also top line beat estimates and improved year over year. Results benefited from the completion of the $1.25 multi-price point initiative at the Dollar Tree stores, as well as robust margins, despite the increase in freight costs and SG&A expenses. Following the robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, Dollar Tree raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 and provided a decent second quarter view. However, the company witnessed soft sales and comps, along with margin declines, for the Family Dollar banner in the fiscal first quarter. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.