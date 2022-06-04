Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

