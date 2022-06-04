Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $501.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.