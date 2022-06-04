SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

SJW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE:SJW opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,686,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 163,372 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.