Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

