Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

RGA stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $128.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,957,000 after buying an additional 333,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

