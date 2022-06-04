Piper Sandler Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 60.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.