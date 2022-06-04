Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Shares of CNTB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
