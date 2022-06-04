Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of CNTB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

