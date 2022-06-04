Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $38.00 at Wolfe Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

