Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.67.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

