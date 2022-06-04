Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Raised to $352.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $341.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.09% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast stock opened at $184.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $321.21.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

