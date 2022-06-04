Needham & Company LLC Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $42.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

nCino stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 495,838 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of nCino by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

