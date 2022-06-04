Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 492.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

