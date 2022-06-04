Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,900 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $533,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,351,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,833,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

