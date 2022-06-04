Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $265,000 in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

