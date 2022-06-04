BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $282,000 Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chase were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 295,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Chase by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $17,022,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chase stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.95 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

