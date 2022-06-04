BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.19.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

