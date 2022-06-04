Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $272,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMEO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.
Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
