Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $272,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.