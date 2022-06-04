Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 275.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

