BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quanterix by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $16.68 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.