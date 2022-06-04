BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $268,000 Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 247.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Safe Bulkers worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

