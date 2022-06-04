BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,203,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

MGTX stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

