BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.66 and a 1 year high of $258.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.25.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

In other news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $1,161,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

